Officer chase through West Paducah leads to arrest of Kansas couple

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kansas couple was arrested early on Sunday morning after leading officers on a chase through the West Paducah area.
According to Kentucky State Police, at around 1:10 a.m. a trooper saw a vehicle speeding on U.S. Highway 60, going westbound. The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle fled, traveling into oncoming traffic and nearly hitting other vehicles.
The vehicle continued through the West Paducah community. KSP said the vehicle traveled down Woodville Road and rove through a residential yard near the 8000 block, where it hit a tree.
The driver, later identified as Steven M. Rule, 35, of Topeka, Kan., ran from the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, Hannah B. Holloway, 40, also of Topeka, was detained at the scene.
During a search of the vehicle a 2019 RAM 1500, troopers say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
They say they searched the area for Rule, but did not find him.
According to KSP, the truck Rule had wrecked during the chase was stolen out of North Carolina.
Holloway was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. She was charged with possession of controlled substance - first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Trooper say Rule was found on Sunday evening at the Speedwash on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah driving a previously reported stolen vehicle.
He was arrested by Paducah police and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged by KSP with fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment - first degree, possession of controlled substance - first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, receiving stolen property $10,000 ore more and other traffic offenses.
Rule also faces charges by the Paducah Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.