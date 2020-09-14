New drive-in theater coming to the Heartland

BLOMEYER, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-in movie theater is coming to the area in the next several weeks and some area business owners are preparing to see more customers.
Back in the 1960s, it was the home of the Montgomery drive-in in Blomeyer, Missouri. The 80-foot wide by 50-foot tall concrete screen will soon be getting a rock-and-roll makeover.
“We are very excited. We think it’s going to bring a lot more people to the area.”
Business owner Pamela Moore said the influx of people will bring more money to the area.
“It’s going to bring lots more vehicles, lots more people to the area," she said. "And it’s going to help all the local businesses out before and after.”
Rock-in-Roll Drive in co-owners Chuck Stratton Jonny Tosarello say the theater will bring an old school vibe to the area.
“It’s going to be the coolest thing southeast Missouri has ever seen. Shows, movies, we’re bring back 1970 and it’s going to be cool.”
To make the experience contemporary, the duo plans to sell tickets online, bring in food trucks for concession and charge by the carload .
“We are going to have a state-of-the-art digital laser projector, which a lot of drive-ins really don’t have. The design concept is going to be a rock-and-roll industry kind of look. With sea containers as our projection booth, office and ticket box office.”
The main objective is to have a family-friendly atmosphere.
“Well, just keep in mind we are building a place for our kids. A nice, safe place for friends and families to go where they don’t have to worry about uncertainties.”
The Rock in Roll Drive-In is slated to open up by the the end of October.
