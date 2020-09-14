11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases from Friday, September 11 through Monday, September 14.
On Friday, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s and one man in his 40s were all diagnosed with the virus.
On Saturday, one female teen, one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 60s tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 70s were diagnosed with the virus.
On Monday there were no new COVID-19 cases reported.
The patients are in isolation and working with the health department.
A total of 325 Perry County, Ill. residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 14 deaths.
Currently, there are 29 active cases.
The health department is urging the public to stay at home as much as possible, to continue social distancing, to wear face coverings and to wash hands frequently.
