31 new COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County Health

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on September 14.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One tween, one in their 30s, and one in their 60s
- Males: Two in their 50s, one in their s, and one in their 90s
Williamson County
- Females: One teenager, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, and two in their 70s
- Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,207 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 432 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 28 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 714 have recovered in Williamson County and 292 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.