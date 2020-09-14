1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, September 14. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | September 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:30 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, September 14, including five additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, 4,771,796 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.

