1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, September 14, including five additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 4,771,796 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.
