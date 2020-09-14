Mostly Clear Skies and Comfortable

Mostly clear skies this Monday morning with temperatures ranging in the 60s. We maybe could see a few areas near Mt. Vernon in the upper 50s. Overall, sun will stay around today with a slight hazy due to smoke from our west. Drier air has moved in and winds from the northeast will make it feel comfortable even with high temperatures reaching in the low to mid 80s.
Clear skies tonight will lead to temperatures dropping into the low 60s to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. We will stay dry on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Tropical storm Sally will bring some clouds and possibly a few isolated showers in our southern counties Tuesday night but most of the moisture will stay south.
A cold front will push through mid-week meaning rain and some storms possible Wednesday through early Thursday. Behind this system, fall-like temps in the upper 70s will be around through the weekend!
-Lisa
