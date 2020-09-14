2M masks donated to Kentucky for COVID-19 response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A corporation donated 2 million masks to Kentucky for its COVID-19 response.
It’s part of a program launched by Ford, called Project Apollo, that brings together the automaker’s top engineers and members of the United Auto Workers in an effort to produce 100 million masks through 2021.
Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, is a longstanding employer and partner in the commonwealth and operates the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
“Even before this global health crisis arrived in Kentucky more than six months ago, we were working to secure the personal protective equipment needed to keep our people safe,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The many great companies that do business in the commonwealth have been key partners in these efforts. Today, we’re happy to announce that the Ford Motor Co. has generously donated 2 million masks to the commonwealth, which is among the largest gifts we have received. This donation undoubtedly will help save Kentuckians' lives.”
First Lady Britainy Beshear joined Governor Beshear on Monday along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael E. Dossett at the KDPH warehouse in Frankfort. The team toured the facility where the PPE is housed before it is distributed statewide.
Back in March, Toyota provided 1,827 N95 masks, while Gray Construction and AE Electrical Solutions delivered 50 and 40 masks, respectively.
In August, Lexington-based Galls donated 37,500 isolation gowns, with Midland, Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co. adding another 2,000 PPE items.
Others that have contributed to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile include Louisville-based Clayton & Crume, Evergreen Point and Flavorcraft Industries Inc.; Bowling Green-based Fruit of the Loom; Hebron-based C.W. Zumbiel Co.; Lexington-based Grogan Healthcare Supplies Inc. and Public Safety Store; Corbin-based Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries.
In addition, North Carolina-based Lowe’s; Gordon Food Service of Chicago, TPG Plastics of Willowbrook, Illinois, and Jacob and Thompson – Worldwide Foam of Elkhart, Indiana, also have contributed to the commonwealth’s PPE stocks. National companies including home goods chain Lowe’s, global distribution company Solutions 2 Go, battery giant Duracell and furniture chain Ashley HomeStore also have donated PPE to Kentucky.
Dozens of individuals and smaller businesses have added to the commonwealth’s reserves by bringing donations to their local Kentucky State Police posts.
Kentucky’s inventory of crucial PPE, as of Sept. 9:
- Gloves: 7,425,257
- Face shields: 1,261,766
- Surgical masks: 11,279,861
- N95 masks: 930,110
- Gowns: 1,305,556
The Department for Public Health also projects the amount of PPE that might be needed if cases surge in the state. The state currently is showing a healthy supply of face shields, surgical masks and N95 masks.
If there is a sharp increase in cases, Kentucky will need more gloves and gowns.
