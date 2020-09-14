Jonesboro, Ill. man facing indecent solicitation of a child, grooming charges

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to meet a child under the age of 14 for sex.
Harold “Harry” Thomas Goetz, 78, of Jonesboro, was charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of traveling to meet a minor, one count of solicitation to meet a minor and one count of grooming.
According to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Goetz was arrested on September 10 following an extensive investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Department Bart Hileman with assistance from KTS Predator Hunters.
Goetz is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was set for Friday, October 2 at 10:30 a.m.
