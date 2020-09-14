Jackson Co. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases, county remains on IDPH warning list

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on September 14.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her twenties, one in her thirties, and one over 100 years old
- Male – one teen, one in his twenties, and one in his thirties
They are being placed in isolation.
Currently, 115 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 1,169 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Sixteen more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,030 individuals.
Also, on Friday Jackson County returned to the COVID-19 warning list published by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The list is updated every Friday, based upon data from the prior Sunday-Saturday.
