Humidity will creep back into the area, along with some rain chances by the middle of the week

A really nice evening and night ahead as temperatures cool off under mainly clear skies. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s in our northern counties and lower 60s the farther south. Lots of sunshine expected for your Tuesday. After a really nice start to the day, lots of sunshine will warm the area up pretty quickly. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower 80s across most of the area. Clouds from the outer bands of Hurricane Sally will start to move in by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Some stickier weather will be back for the Heartland by Wednesday and Thursday, with some scattered showers expected too. A nice cool down expected by Friday into the weekend.