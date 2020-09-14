Group wanting to renovate Kennett hospital receives Certificate of Need

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The plan to bring a hospital back to Kennett moved another step closer.
At a hearing on Monday, September 14 in Jefferson City, the group wanting to renovate the former Twin Rivers Medical Center received a Certificate of Need.
Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne made the announcement in a Facebook post, calling it a “great day for Kennett.”
The Kennett hospital closed in June 2018 after Twin Rivers consolidated services with the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
