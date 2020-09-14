First Alert: Beautiful sunny day

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s.
This afternoon will be sunny with a slight haze due to smoke from wildfires out West.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Clear skies tonight will lead to temperatures dropping into the low 60s to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny.
Tropical Storm Sally will push some clouds and possibly a few isolated showers in our southern counties Tuesday night, but most of the moisture will stay south.
A cold front will push through mid-week meaning rain and some storms possible Wednesday through early Thursday.
