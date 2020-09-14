Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:16 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on September 14.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 20s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 220 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 153 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

