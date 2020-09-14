Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Kennett, Mo.

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Kennett, Mo.
By Marsha Heller | September 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 7:10 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A pedestrian walking along Independence Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kennett, was hit and killed Friday night, September 11.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 7:39 p.m. and found that the driver involved in the crash had left the scene.

The pedestrian did not survive and died at the scene.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a silver color 1989 to 1992 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra extended cab truck with a toolbox in the back of the truck bed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the truck or crash is asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622, send a message on Facebook Messenger, or email Lt. Moody here.

