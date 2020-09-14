COVID-19 warning level raised for Jackson, Williamson, Pulaski Co., Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) raised the COVID-19 warning level from blue to orange on Monday, September 14 for Jackson, Williamson and Pulaski Counties.
According to IDPH, the orange level represents warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.
The warning signs come from at least two metric risks trending in the wrong direction.
IDPH data for all three counties show an increase in two risk metrics from August 30 to September 5 in the number of new cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage.
During this time frame there were 348 new cases per 100,000 reported in Pulaski County, which is up from 293 the previous week. Calculations show the new case rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people.
The test positivity percentage for Pulaski County was also 21.3 percent during this time frame, which is up from 8.1 percent the previous week.
Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine is urging everyone in the county and in southern Illinois to wear a mask, practice social distancing and good hygiene and to stay home if they are feeling sick.
“The fact that we saw such a drastic increase in the number of new cases in the county, in such a short period of time, is a wake-up call for our region," said Rhine.
IDPH data for Jackson County shows 254 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 9.6 percent.
In Williamson County there were 234 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 9 percent.
