Cape Girardeau police investigating thefts from vehicles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating reports of thefts from vehicles on Sunday night, September 13.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at least three people reported items stolen from their vehicles on Hilldale Circle around the area of Patricia Street.
He said there was also a report of a theft from a vehicle on Sycamore Street on Sunday night.
It appeared all vehicles were entered through unlocked doors. Officers may have security footage to review of one incident.
Sgt. Hann said only one person made a formal police report.
