Cape Girardeau police investigating after pedestrian hit, suspect vehicle leaves scene

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.
According to police, an adult male pedestrian was walking east across South Sprigg Street, near Morgan Oak, around 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 when he fell down in the center of the southbound lane. As he tried to stand back up, he was hit by a vehicle that was going south on Sprigg Street.
Police say the vehicle slowed down momentarily after hitting the pedestrian, but then continued to drive south on Sprigg, and ultimately left the scene without stopping or checking on the severely injured pedestrian.
They say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and is currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Police say the victim has not yet regained his ability to communicate.
A witness to the incident reported that the suspect vehicle had multiple passengers.
Police released a photo that was captured as the vehicle left the scene going south on Sprigg Street near Morgan Oak.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department encourages anyone with information to call them at 573-335-6621 or 573-339-6313. You can also text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
