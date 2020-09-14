Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center takes public comments for September board meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is taking public comments for its September board meeting.
Due to time restraints, the health center said all public comments must be submitted electronically and will be accepted immediately through 4:30 p.m. on September 21.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on September 22 at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.
The board is expected to decide whether to renew the county’s mask mandate.
The five-member Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 25 to keep the county’s mask mandate in place until its meeting on Sept. 22.
The mandate went into effect on July 13, and originally did not have an expiration date.
