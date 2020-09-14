Biden endorses Galloway for Missouri Governor

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has received the endorsement for governor from former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
In a release, Biden stated he approves of Galloway’s record in government and her plans for healthcare, public schools and Missouri’s economy.
“State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a proven champion for Missouri’s working families — crossing the aisle to deliver results. As Auditor, she worked to bring transparency to state government and hold politicians accountable to the people, uncovering millions of dollars in waste and fraudulent spending. I am proud to endorse Nicole for Governor, and know she will continue to fight for access to affordable, quality health care, improving public schools, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state,” said Biden.
Galloway faces Republican candidate Mike Parson in the November 3 General Election.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.