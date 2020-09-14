1 adult male, 3 children injured in Calloway Co. crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 14 at approximately 10:56 am Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle accident with injuries and possible entrapment on Lancaster Road in Eastern Calloway County.
When responding units arrived, it was discovered that a Chevrolet S10 truck occupied by the driver, 21- year-old Tyler Derry and three small children, had exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The three children were out of the vehicle and had visible injuries.
Derry was extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means.
All four occupants were transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to MCCH ER.
Derry and one of the children were later taken by AirEvac to other facilities for further treatment.
None of the occupants were wearing seat belts and booster seats were not in use at the time of the crash.
Derry was cited and the accident is still under investigation with further charges possible.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
