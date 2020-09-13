Westbound I-24 restricted to 1 lane at 49mm for Trooper Ponder memorial

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - I-24 westbound will be restricted to one lane at the 49 mile marker in Lyon County on September 13 for the Trooper Ponder memorial.
Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop at this location five years ago.
The lane restriction will be in place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the memorial service.
The service will start at 5 p.m.
This lane restriction will take place just west of the Friendship Road Overpass.
