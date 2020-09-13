Shots fired in Cape Girardeau; Cape Girardeau PD searching for information

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Cape Girardeau Sergeant Joey Hann, police responded to a call of multiple shots fired on the 900 block of College Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Several homes and other property was damaged by gunfire.
Officers found spent rounds, and shell casings at the scene.
No one was injured, and no suspects are identified at this time.
Anyone with information should reach out to the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.
