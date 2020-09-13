19 new COVID-19 cases in Bi-County Health region

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on September 13.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Males: One teenager and one in their 30s
- Females: Three in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 100s
To date, there have been a total of 1,183 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 425 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 28 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 656 have recovered in Williamson County and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.
