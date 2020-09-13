19 new COVID-19 cases in Bi-County Health region

By Jessica Ladd | September 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 11:41 AM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on September 13.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 50s
  • Males: One in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s

Williamson County

  • Males: One teenager and one in their 30s
  • Females: Three in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 100s

To date, there have been a total of 1,183 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 425 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 28 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 656 have recovered in Williamson County and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.

