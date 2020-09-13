Ky. reports 536 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
As of 4 p.m. September 13, Beshear reported that there are at least 56,945 cases in Kentucky, 536 of which were newly reported Sunday.
Eighty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under.
The youngest was a one month old from Barren County.
Beshear also reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 1,060 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
To see all recent daily reports, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.