Grandparents Day is Sunday, here’s how to celebrate safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a day for just about everything, but you shouldn’t forget what Sunday, September 13 is.
The first Sunday in September following Labor Day is Grandparents Day!
Maybe you have a fond memories of your childhood with Grandma or Grandpa. This year, due to the pandemic, it’s going to look different for a lot of families.
COVID-19 has made visiting Grandma and Grandpa a bit more tricky. Geriatric specialists from the Cleveland Clinic say it is possible to visit older relatives safely.
Make sure to assess your own health and re-schedule if you have any possible symptoms of the virus. Outdoor visits are best. If that’s not possible, open a window, wear a mask and keep your hands clean.
If grandparents live close by, you can drop off a care package with maybe some handwritten notes. If they live far away, committing to regular phone or video calls is also a great idea. This can help your loved one look forward to each call while also forging deeper connections between family members.
If you are going to be visiting a nursing home or assisted living facility, make sure to know all social distancing and masking requirements.
