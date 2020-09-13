Egyptian Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 13, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 12:14 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on September 13.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his teens, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 213 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 151 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

