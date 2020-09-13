Comfortable temperatures the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Sunday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area early this morning bringing drier air into the region. We saw a few isolated showers in our far southeastern counties but most areas remained dry. Smoke from the western wildfires has covered much of the area in the mid levels of the atmosphere. This will probably keep temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than we would see tonight without smoke. Readings this evening will fall into the 60s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s northwest to the middle 60s southeast. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.