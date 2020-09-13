A cold front fires off a few scattered showers today

Dense fog is an issue for many areas again this morning, especially in the southern half of the Heartland. The fog will break up by the later morning hours as a cold front continues to push through the Heartland. This cold front will fire off some scattered showers and it continues to march to the southeast. Behind the front skies will clear and dew points will drop, making for a comfortable afternoon for much of the area. The farther north you are in parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, the more relief you will feel today. It will still be warm, highs this afternoon will be in the lower 80s north the mid 80s south. Monday looks nice for the entire area, with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Next chance of rain will move in by Wednesday and Thursday.