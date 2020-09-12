17-year-old facing DUI charges after vehicle crash in Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash on Mt. Moriah Road in Saline County on September 12 sent two 17-year-old males to the hospital.
The crash occurred at 12:35 a.m.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2009 Ford F250, was traveling northbound on Mt. Moriah road approximately half a mile north of Land road.
The driver, a 17-year-old male from Galatia, failed to navigate a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch.
The driver and a 17-year-old male from Marion were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Crash.
