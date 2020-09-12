Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 11 at approximately 10:57 p.m. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff Department conducted a traffic stop on a white ford utility pickup truck for a traffic violation on Benton Road.
During the investigation Deputies learned that the vehicle was stolen out of McKenzie Tennessee.
Deputies also learned that the operator, Bruce Athey, 19, of Paducah was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.
Athey was arrested and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail.
Charges:
- Operating on suspended or revoked operator license
- Careless Driving
- Possession of marijuana
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
