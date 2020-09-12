Tracking scattered storms for your afternoon and evening

After the morning fog burns off, our attention will turn to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a front moving into our northwestern counties, bringing scattered storms to parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, then tropical moisture will be pushing in from the south. The tropical moisture will bring a chance for scattered storms in the southeastern half of the Heartland. With all of that said, there will still be many areas that remain dry, but be prepared to find yourself under a scattered storm. Sunday will bring some slightly cooler air into the Heartland, with still a chance for some lingering rain and clouds in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. The first part of the workweek looks dry and comfortable too.