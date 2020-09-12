56,415 total COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear reported that there are at least 56,415 cases in Kentucky, 721 of which were newly reported Saturday.
Eighty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
“Our positivity rate is down from yesterday but we need to continue to push that number down,” said Gov. Beshear.
Gov. Beshear also reported 13 new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 1,057.
“We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distant and do what it takes to beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This thing is deadly and it’s real so let’s treat it as such.”
