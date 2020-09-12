Scattered storms tongiht with a cold front. Drier air tomorrow afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Saturday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area during the early morning hours on Sunday. Out ahead of this front we are seeing scattered showers and storms across the Heartland. A few of these storms are producing heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning. These scattered storms will begin to decrease after midnight with only isolated storms expected during the early morning hours. Temperatures will remain mild this evening.