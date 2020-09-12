Scattered storms tongiht with a cold front. Drier air tomorrow afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Saturday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area during the early morning hours on Sunday. Out ahead of this front we are seeing scattered showers and storms across the Heartland. A few of these storms are producing heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning. These scattered storms will begin to decrease after midnight with only isolated storms expected during the early morning hours. Temperatures will remain mild this evening.
As the front crosses the Ohio River early Sunday morning, we will likely see a few isolated showers develop. Drier air will move into the Heartland throughout the day Sunday. This will make it feel a little better tomorrow afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s northwest to near 70 southeast. Hgihs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 80s.
A cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend.
