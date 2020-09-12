Jonesboro firefighters work nearly two hours to battle fire at Yesdog Grill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to the scene of a fire at Yesdog Grill on Main Street in Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday about the blaze. A fire was seen coming from the chimney, with smoke coming from the wall, police said.
Emergency crews also blocked off the roads in the area as firefighters worked for nearly two hours to put out the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, the fire apparently started in the flue of a wood fire oven with the heat extending to the roof.
