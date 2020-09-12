Crash blocking KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County Emergency Management reports a SEMI is in the ditch and blocking a section of KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County.
The blockage is near 4898 Rocky Ridge Road just south of the Wallonia Community between KY 128 and KY 124.
The truck is loaded with pork chops that will have to be offloaded to allow the truck to be recovered, then the truck will have to be reloaded.
Estimated duration is four hours.
Motorists may route around this blockage on KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road via KY 128 and KY 124.
