Blodgett Mo. celebrates 150 years

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The community gathered in Blodgett Mo. to celebrate the town’s 150 anniversary.
The town has had an interesting and colorful past, like tornadoes and fires.
“One thing that has held true with this little town and one thing that has inspired me with this little town is the fact that they have never lost that close knit welcoming feature that will bring you in and take care of you in your time of need,” stated Mayor David Russell.
The celebration included a parade, games, a car show, and even live music.
A steam engine pulled the “world’s biggest watermelon,” made of flowers, through the town.
A fireworks show is planned for the evening.
