Bi-County Health reports 1 more death, 28 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Franklin-Williamson County region on September 12.
The individual is a male, in his 80s, from a long term care facility in Williamson County who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The positive individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 70s
- Males: Two in their 20s, one in their 70s and two in their 90s
Williamson County
- Females: One child under 6, one teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 1172 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 417 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 28 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county.
Of these positive cases, 656 have recovered in Williamson County and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.