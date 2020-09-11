Transient boat dock in Paducah, Ky. reopens

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Transient boat dock is open and accepting reservations.
The dock has been closed for the past several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department, crews worked on maintenance projects while the dock was closed, including replacing damaged fascia boards on the sides of the dock, installing new rubber bumpers and replacing tie-off cleats.
You can click here for more information on making a reservation.
In 2019, 358 boats docked at Paducah’s Transient Boat Dock, spending a total of 554 nights.
The 340-foot long dock is located downstream from historic downtown Paducah and provides space for transient boaters to enjoy Paducah by spending a few hours or several nights.
According to the City, it’s a popular stop for Loopers, boaters who are traveling America’s Great Loop, the 5,500-mile water route around the eastern half of the United States.
Amenities include fuel and power pedestals. The availability of water and the sewer pumpout station is seasonal.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.