Southeast Mo. State teams up with carGO for ‘SEMO on the GO’ app

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University teamed up with carGO to launch “SEMO on the GO," a new food delivery and ride share app.
The app allows users to order ahead or request delivery from participating restaurants. Ride share services are also available.
Possible upcoming features include an option to order ahead or request delivery from on-campus dining venues.
According to a release from the University, through this feature, students hired by carGO could be stationed on campus to make deliveries quickly and efficiently. They said this has the added benefit of allowing users to socially distance from lines and busy on-campus dining facilities.
They say a portion of the sales generated through “SEMO on the GO” will be shared by carGO with the University to support student programs in the near future.
