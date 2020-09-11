Sikeston PD Stiff on Hiring Requirements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
After an early arrest of one of their own, the Sikeston Police Department vows to have stiffer qualifying rules for hiring.
When a police chief selects his officers, he tries to make sure They are trustworthy and unbiased. But with the Sikeston Police Department currently looking to hire new employees, they’re finding it hard to hire individuals that meet the criteria.
Chief James McMillen says he will continue to keep his standards high when it comes to hiring new officers.
“We try really hard to hire officers with good moral character. We have a human management resource firm that actually does an assessment for officers and their judgment and integrity Any kind of category like that and if they fail one of those they are disqualified. We do an extensive background check conducted by one of our detectives complete with an interview. We have a clinical psychologist that does an assessment and an exam in person with that individual. Even with all that, the process is not full proof, but we’re going to continue to strive to make this process better.”
McMillen says this is the second time this year they’ve had an officer charged with a felony. And with any incident involving one of his officers, he vouches to do the right thing and remain transparent to the public.
The Sikeston police department is currently taking employment applications for police officers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.