Sikeston PD Stiff on Hiring Requirements

“We try really hard to hire officers with good moral character. We have a human management resource firm that actually does an assessment for officers and their judgment and integrity Any kind of category like that and if they fail one of those they are disqualified. We do an extensive background check conducted by one of our detectives complete with an interview. We have a clinical psychologist that does an assessment and an exam in person with that individual. Even with all that, the process is not full proof, but we’re going to continue to strive to make this process better.”