S7HD reports 10 newly recovered COVID-19 patients
S7HD 9/11/2020 (Source: S7HD)
By Ashley Smith | September 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:12 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 10 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Seven region.

Currently, there are 705 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

Southern Seven confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Three are in Alexander County, two are in Massac County, and seven are in Union County.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 913 cases of COVID-19 and 179 active cases in the region.

There have been 24 deaths reported in the region.

