S7HD reports 10 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 10 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Seven region.
Currently, there are 705 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19.
Three are in Alexander County, two are in Massac County, and seven are in Union County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 913 cases of COVID-19 and 179 active cases in the region.
There have been 24 deaths reported in the region.
