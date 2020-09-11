Shawnee National Forest hosts self-guided Story Book Trail

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - In honor of Woodsy Owl’s 49th Birthday the Shawnee National Forest will host a self-guided Story Book Trail, Thursday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro, Ill.
It starts at the kiosk near the parking lot.
There will be pages from Woodsy’s ABCs.
Each page highlights a letter, word, rhyming verse, and prompts an action from the reader, including an “I-Spy” scavenger hunt.
The Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds are closed from dusk to dawn daily.
