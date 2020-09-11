Scattered storms possible for a few tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Warmer than average temperatures will continue the next few days but our rain chances will increase tomorrow. For this evening we will see a few clouds and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall into the lower 70s by midnight.
Tomorrow we will be watching a cold front move our way and a disturbance to our east. This will cause a few scattered storms to develop late in the day and continue through the evening hours tomorrow. This activity will move out of the area for our Sunday. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80s northwest to near 90 south.
Drier weather will be moving in behind the front Saturday night. High temperatures will still be in the middle 80s but lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with the slightly drier air in place Sunday through Wednesday. As we head towards the end of next week a stronger front will likely move into our area. This will provide a chance of showers followed by cooler air next weekend.
