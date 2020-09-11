Remembering 9-11 in Jefferson County

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) -In Jefferson County as soon as you crossed the county line, first responders waved American flags on every overpass.
Event organizer Steve England developed the idea following a visit to New York. “We were leaving New York on September 11th, 2002 and on every overpass there was people flying flags and we was so proud of that we was so happy with that that we thought we got six flags. We need to start doing this.”
England said it’s a way of showing appreciation to first responders on this 19th anniversary of 9/11.
“It is one of the greatest things that we can do. For not only our first responders that lost their lives on September 11th but also for the veterans that served our country since that time period,” he stated.
An unexpected Helicopter Flyover made this event in Mt. Vernon even more special.
England said many other organizations committed to marking the anniversary of the nation’s worst terrorist attack. “Hooha got involved, the frosty mug here in Mount Vernon said ‘We’ll provide the meal for all the first responders’ and all the flag waivers. And, so once they came on board, we have now made it a Jefferson County issue.”
Including Mount Vernon Police Chief Trent page and his staff. “Its a day we hope is never forgotten and unfortunately seems like our country continues to move away from that.”
Page said officers look forward to recognizing the event. “Yeah, we’ve done it for several years now. Something we work in conjunction with Hooha and other first responders from our area.”
England said waving the flag on a day like today cherishes memories in your heart “Wherever you wave a flag, it should be of great honor and so that’s a blessing everyone should have the opportunity to receive.”
First responders and flag wavers were also treated to a free luncheon. The Police Department also donated a check to Hooha.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.