Perry County Memorial Hospital receives new CPR device

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Memorial Hospital has two new chest compression devices to keep in their ambulances.
The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System provides automatic CPR which also reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“You don’t have to be so close to the patient, you got that distance to keep that spread of the disease away from you,” Jennifer France, the Perry County Ambulance Director and EMT paramedic stated.
She said the device makes a big difference. “It’s a great benefit for our service.”
Not only does it increase the survival rate of the patient, but it also helps the paramedics in the back of the ambulance to focus on other lifesaving efforts.
“You also need to be looking at the monitor, you need to be starting an IV,” France said.
She said usually there’s only one person in the back of the ambulance.
“When its moving down the street, you can’t hang on, so when you’re trying to provide this adequate depth and everything on CPR, you’re grabbing hold of things, you’re sometimes doing one handed compressions,” France said.
Now that won’t be an issue.
She said she’s thankful for the donation from the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. “They were wonderful, their generosity couldn’t be said enough.”
“My goal is to get one for every truck down the road,” she stated.
France said there are plans in the works to get more of the devices. Each unit costs around 14-thousand dollars.
