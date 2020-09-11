National Freight Strategic Plan for Mo. launched virtually

(KFVS) - A National Freight Strategic Plan was launched virtually.
The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, Patrick McKenna joined U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Thursday, September 3 to launch the plan.
“Here in Missouri, our multimodal freight system is an essential part of the economy and supports the movement of trucks, trains, barges and planes as they transport more than 1 billion tons of freight valued at more than $1.2 trillion per year,” McKenna said, “including national and international food supplies. Freight is key to Missouri’s economic prosperity because freight is the economy in motion.”
The NFSP lays out a vision for long-term investments in infrastructure, the workforce and other parts of the freight system.
“The Department is unveiling the first-ever National Freight Strategic Plan so that the U.S. can maintain our competitive edge across major industries like agriculture, manufacturing, energy production and E-commerce,” said Chao.
