Lunch for First Responders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
SemoVets along with the VFW and other volunteers delivered lunch to more than 11 first responder locations across Cape and Jackson in support of Patriots day.
Pulled pork sandwiches and potato chips were served, and volunteer Kody Newkirk says the purpose of today’s event is greater than just feeding first responders.
“Pastor Johnson has sent messages out on Facebook incorporating the community. People from the community that he serves, trying to just get people involved. You know, come and meet us. Come and meet the fire department and some of the police officers you know. Just meet these guys. They’re real guys, just like you and me. Just because they have a uniform on and a badge doesn’t mean they’re bad guys.”
More than 300 first responders and community members were fed throughout the day.
