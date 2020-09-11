Kentucky releases new Flat license plates are available

FRANKFORT, KY. (KFVS) - A new digitally printed on flat aluminum Kentucky license plate will begun appearing on cars in the Commonwealth.
With digital technology, standard and specialty license plates can be produced as needed rather than having to be mass-produced.
“This digital technology will make license production and issuance more efficient for KYTC, county clerks and, ultimately, vehicle owners,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.
Kentucky Correctional Industries (KCI) will continue to make the plates at the Kentucky State Reformatory.
With digital technology, KCI will be able to print the requested number and ship them directly to county clerk offices.
