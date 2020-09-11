Jackson Wastewater Department to smoke test sanitary sewers

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Wastewater Department will be smoke testing sanitary sewers throughout the City from Sept. 14 through Oct. 30.
Smoke testing is used to find leaks that allow storm water into the sanitary sewer system.
During the test, smoke can be seen coming from plumbing vents on the roofs of homes and buildings. This is normal.
Smoke may be seen coming from the ground indicating a broken pipe or missing cleanout cap.
Pink door-hanger notices will be distributed by City crews throughout the testing area before the tests.
Smoke used during testing is non-toxic, harmless, and creates no fire hazard.
Residents and business owners do not need to be present during testing.
Smoke should not enter buildings. If there is, it is indicates defective plumbing or dry drain traps.
If it does enter a building, open the doors and windows to clear the air. The smoke is odorless, non-staining, non-toxic, does not present a fire hazard, and will go away in a few minutes.
Citizens in the testing area should run water in floor drains, sinks, and tubs to make sure water is in all traps to prevent smoke from entering.
Testing work is mainly completed in the streets, but it may be necessary for City staff to briefly walk in yards and document observations.
