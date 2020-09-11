30 Illinois counties at COVID-19 warning level

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Thirty Illinois counties, out of 102, are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase.
The following counties are at warning level.
- Bond
- Bureau
- Cass
- Clinton
- Coles
- Crawford
- DeKalb
- DuPage
- Effingham
- Greene
- Grundy
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jersey
- Lawrence
- Madison
- McLean
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Pulaski
- Schuyler
- Shelby
- Stark
- St. Clair
- Tazewell
- Vermilion
- Washington
- Williamson
The reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.
Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.